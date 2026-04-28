News April 28th, 2026

The National Day of Mourning is observed annually on April 28th, to remember those who have died, been injured or suffered illness due to a work-related incident. Ceremonies are taking place across the country to honour victims and bring awareness to the accident prevention and the importance of safer work environments.

The Honourable Mike Goosney, Minister of Government Services, Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for WorkplaceNL, will attend the National Day of Mourning ceremony in St. John’s. Organized by the St. John’s and District Labour Council, the ceremony is taking place at the Emera Innovation Exchange Signal Hill Campus.

Flags at government buildings across the province will be flown at half-mast. Happy Valley-Goose Bay is one of the town’s encouraging organizations, employees, and individuals to observe a moment of silence at 11:00 am.