Nain RCMP and Ground Search and Rescue teams assist stranded snowmobiler

Justice, News April 15th, 2026

A stranded snowmobiler is home safe after they were assisted by Hopedale and Nain Ground Search and Rescue volunteers over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 12, Nain RCMP received a request from the Hopedale RCMP detachment regarding an overdue snowmobiler travelling between the communities of Natuashish and Nain. A volunteer with Hopedale Ground Search and Rescue located the snowmobiler, who was stranded overnight after experiencing mechanical issues with their machine, and contacted police for assistance.

Officers engaged Nain Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR), who launched a team of volunteers to assist the snowmobiler. He was located by searchers who found him in good health, and returned to Nain safely.