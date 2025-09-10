Justice

Nain man charged with serious assault

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nain on Sunday in relation to a serious assault that resulted in a woman suffering a serious, potentially life-altering injury.

At approximately 1:13 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of an assault inside a residential dwelling on Middlepath Road. The victim had since been taken to the Nain Community Clinic for urgent medical treatment and care.

Nain RCMP later located and arrested 24-year-old Devin Dyson (also known as Devin Obed).

Dyson was held in police custody overnight. He appeared in provincial court on Monday and was remanded into custody. He is charged criminally with aggravated assault and uttering threats.

The investigation continues.

