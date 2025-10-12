NEWS

News

N.L. women released from Israeli detainment

News

Three N.L. women have been released from Israeli detainment, after being intercepted while attempting to bring humanitarian aid to the Gaza strip.

Nikita Stapleton, a teacher from Portugal Cove St. Phillips, Sadie Mees, a graduate student at Memorial University and Devoney Ellis, a local activist and MUN alumna set sail onboard the Freedom Flotilla ship The Conscience just shy of two weeks ago.

On Oct. 8., the Israeli military intercepted and boarded several boats sailing towards Gaza, including The Conscience with three women from this province onboard. The women had reportedly been transferred to Ktzi’ot Prison.

Now according to Palestine Action YYT, all three women have safely arrived in Jordan, and will be making their way back to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Related Articles

Election 2025: Liberals hear concerns about health care and cost of living on west coast swing
Read more
Election 2025: PC Leader promises improved health care, housing in Labrador
Read more
Election 2025: NDP door-knocking in downtown St. John’s as Week 2 of campaigning comes to an end
Read more
Some municipal mail-in ballots at risk due to Canada Post strike
Read more
9th annual Polka Dot Trot sees record-breaking fundraising for cancer care
Read more
Our Time: ‘Retreat Yourself Adventure’
Read more
Back to top