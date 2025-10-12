N.L. women released from Israeli detainment

News October 12th, 2025

Three N.L. women have been released from Israeli detainment, after being intercepted while attempting to bring humanitarian aid to the Gaza strip.

Nikita Stapleton, a teacher from Portugal Cove St. Phillips, Sadie Mees, a graduate student at Memorial University and Devoney Ellis, a local activist and MUN alumna set sail onboard the Freedom Flotilla ship The Conscience just shy of two weeks ago.

On Oct. 8., the Israeli military intercepted and boarded several boats sailing towards Gaza, including The Conscience with three women from this province onboard. The women had reportedly been transferred to Ktzi’ot Prison.

Now according to Palestine Action YYT, all three women have safely arrived in Jordan, and will be making their way back to Newfoundland and Labrador.