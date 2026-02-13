N.L. man’s ‘Set for Life’ top-prize win is a dream come true

Business, News February 13th, 2026

Corven McDonald of Hermitage recently had a dream come true when he won the top prize on Set for Life worth $675,000.

“I’ve been buying lottery tickets since the first year I started working, over 30 years ago, and Set for Life since they started printing them,” McDonald said. “I always dreamed about winning and financial security.”

Atlantic Lottery’s Set for Life is a $4 Scratch’N Win ticket that offers two options for the top prize. Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000. McDonald opted to receive the lump sum payment.

“I work a seasonal job and you don’t know one year to the next if you’re going to get enough work or not,” McDonald said. “So, this now is security in case anything happens.”

According to McDonald, his big win won’t change who he is or how he lives, and he will continue to follow a budget as he always has. Plans for his winnings include paying off his vehicle, purchasing his brother a new truck and completing some renovations to his home.

“Getting to be ‘Set for Life’ is pretty amazing, it’s hard to describe how it feels,” McDonald said. “This is life-changing for me.”

McDonald purchased his winning Set for Life ticket at J&D Convenience in Harbour Breton.