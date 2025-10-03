N.L. Health services reverses decision on leave restrictions after employees raise concerns

Health, News October 2nd, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is reversing a decision announced earlier Thursday regarding leave restrictions during the go-live of the new health information system, CorCare.

The reversed decision is based on concerns raised by the employees of NL Health Services, as well as their respective unions, the health authority said in a statement released late Thursday night.

“While consultations were held with the unions prior to the announcement, further consultations will take place with the unions that represent NL Health Services employees,” NL Health Services said. “This consultation will inform a new plan that will ensure all staff and physicians can participate in the required training and continue to deliver patient care.”