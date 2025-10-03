Health

Health

N.L. Health services reverses decision on leave restrictions after employees raise concerns

Health, News

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is reversing a decision announced earlier Thursday regarding leave restrictions during the go-live of the new health information system, CorCare.

The reversed decision is based on concerns raised by the employees of NL Health Services, as well as their respective unions, the health authority said in a statement released late Thursday night.

“While consultations were held with the unions prior to the announcement, further consultations will take place with the unions that represent NL Health Services employees,” NL Health Services said. “This consultation will inform a new plan that will ensure all staff and physicians can participate in the required training and continue to deliver patient care.”

Related Articles

Registered Nurses’ Union responds to political campaign promises
Read more
Garden of Hope opening in Carbonear today
Read more
Outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to various brands of pistachio products
Read more
St. John’s receives federal funding for public health initiative
Read more
Nurses’ Union says central pilot project may alleviate staffing shortage
Read more
Families push for lifeboat station in Labrador on anniversary of Island Lady loss
Read more
Back to top