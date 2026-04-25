N.L. Health Services officially launches CorCare health information system

Health, News April 25th, 2026

N.L. Health Services launched CorCare, the province’s new health information system, at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

In a statement, the health authority said CorCare provides health-care professionals and patients with a single shared digital health record, supporting safer care for patients, smoother transitions between services, and better continuity across hospitals, clinics, continuing care and community care.

Patients will benefit from improved access to their personal health information through MyHealthNL, powered by MyChart®, the enhanced patient-facing portal launching with CorCare. Through MyHealthNL, patients will be able to view N.L. Health Services appointments, test results, waitlists, care plans and clinic notes, manage proxy access, and take a more active role as partners in their care.

“CorCare is a generational clinical change for our province,” said Ron Johnson, interim CEO of N.L. Health Services. “CorCare is a modern digital solution, but more than that, it reflects our commitment to putting people at the centre of care. Patients will have a more connected experience across the system with less duplication, better continuity when care moves from one setting to another, and broader access to personal health information.”

During the launch of CorCare, inpatient services, urgent/emergent services, medical imaging and non-elective hospital services will continue as usual. Emergency departments throughout the province will continue operating as usual. No appointments will be cancelled because of launch.

N.L. Health Services has intentionally designed a transition period around the launch of CorCare. This phased approach creates time within the day for anticipated slowdowns as doctors and staff learn new ways of working, followed by a planned recovery period.