Muslim community in St. John’s celebrates Eid with morning prayers

News May 27th, 2026

Thousands of members of the muslim community gathered today to celebrate Eid, beginning the day with morning prayers at the Suleman-Dawood Mosque in St. John’s. Families and friends came together for the special occasion, marking the end of ramadan with prayers, reflection, and celebrations.

It is one of the largest and most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar. Haseen Khan is the president of the Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, and says the group planned three separate prayer times on Wednesday morning, to help with capacity and traffic flow.

Members of the RNC were helping direct traffic early Wednesday morning, as thousands headed to the mosque. Khan says the Muslim population in Newfoundland and Labrador is growing, and says he is proud to have a new mosque where more community members from all walks of life will be able to gather together, in friendship and prayer.