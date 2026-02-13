NEWS

News

MUN students studying at Harlow take in Milano Cortina 2026

News

A group of students who are studying at MUN’s Harlow campus have taken a trip to Italy, to check out the 2026 Olympic Games.

The group took in the Canada vs. Czechia men’s hockey game, where Team Canada defeated Czechia to open the Olympic men’s hockey tournament.

One of the lucky students with the once in a lifetime opportunity to take in these games, posted on social media that a pub in Milan was taken over by Canadians to hang out during these 2026 Winter Games. Abby Murphy said her group even met other Newfoundlanders and Labradorians during the celebrations.

