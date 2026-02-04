MUN information sessions for prospective students rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 5
The information sessions for high school students and their parents/guardians previously scheduled for Feb. 2-3 on the St. John’s campus have been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 5.
The event starts at 6 p.m. in the whale atrium of the Core Science Facility.
Information sessions are a great opportunity to help new students prepare for their first semester and meet faculty and staff, ask questions and learn more about Memorial University.