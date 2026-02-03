MUN campuses to reopen at noon, Marine Institute Ridge Road to remain closed

News February 3rd, 2026

The St. John’s and Signal Hill campuses will open at noon today with all classes and activities starting at 1 p.m. Employees are asked to report for work at 12 p.m. The MUN Childcare Centre will also reopen at 12 p.m. Please note, Marine Institute’s Ridge Road campus only will remain closed for the rest of the day due to snow clearing.

Crews on the St. John’s and Signal Hill campuses have been working throughout the storm to clear parking lots, roadways and walkways. However, some areas may not be cleared yet. If you encounter an uncleared area, please use an alternate route. Facilities Management thanks you for your patience and is clearing all areas of campus as quickly as possible.