MUN announces job cuts

News August 28th, 2026

As part of cost-cutting measures, Memorial University announced this week that it has eliminated 107 positions.

The cuts were achieved through retirements, involuntary position closures and vacant positions. The job cuts are expected to save the university $12.7 million. Those working in leadership and management, union staff, and faculty were affected by the cuts.

For the employees who are impacted, MUN will provide a range of services, including the employee assistance program and career transitions. No more broad job cuts are expected this year.

The university expects an increase in enrollment this fall; overall enrollment is expected to decline.

NTV’s Kyle Brookings will have more tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.