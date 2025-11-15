Multiple collisions keep emergency crews busy amid high winds and heavy rain

News November 14th, 2025

Emergency crews in the metro region were kept busy on Friday evening, as they responded to multiple collisions.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. crews were called to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of King’s Bridge Road and Empire Avenue. Both SUV’s involved sustained considerable damage. At least one person was assessed at the scene by paramedics. It was unclear at the time if anyone was taken to hospital.

Roughly a half hour later, shortly before 5:30 p.m., crews were called to the intersection of Torbay Road and MacDonald Drive after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Paramedics took the individual to hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicle involved sustained some damage. A portion of the intersection was closed while police investigated.

At about 7:15 p.m. a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Higgins Line caused extensive damage to two vehicles, and slowed traffic in the area.

Weather at the times of these collisions consisted of heavy rain in high winds, leading to reduced visibility.

Video from the scene of two collisions in the east end of St. John’s on Friday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)