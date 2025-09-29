Mount Pearl crime spree ends in arrest

News September 29th, 2025

On Sunday morning, the RNC responded to a report of an attempted theft in Mount Pearl.

A male was reported trying to steal tools from a person unknown to him. The owner confronted the suspect, and the male ran off, dropping a large amount of break open lottery tickets.

A second call for service was received regarding an unknown male who had attempted to get into a residence, but had left the area prior to police arrival.

A call was also received from a corner store advising that a male had stolen their bins of broken open lotto tickets.

Police then received a fourth call of the male who had forced entry into a home and had caused property damage. Police located the male outside the residence. He resisted arrest.

Upon searching the male, additional break open tickets were located. The male was charged with break and entry, property damage, theft and resisting arrest. The 31-year-old male was held for court.