Mostly dry roads across the province

News, Traffic, Travel October 22nd, 2025

There are some wet roads on the Avalon and Burin Peninsula. Other highways are dry with good visibility throughout.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the crossing from North Sydney to Port aux Basques on the Ala’suinu will be two hours earlier than scheduled. The MV Challenge One remains out of service due to a mechanical issue.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed, and PAL Airlines Flight 928 is delayed. In Deer Lake, Air Canada flights 2580, 1546, and 1549 are delayed, as is Provincial Airlines Flight 928. Flights in Gander are on time.