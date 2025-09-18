Moose-vehicle collision sends two people to hospital

News September 17th, 2025

Two people were taken to hospital Wednesday night after the vehicle they were in struck a moose on the Trans Canada Highway.

At about 8:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway, just west of Butter Pot Provincial Park. The driver of a sedan was unable to avoid a moose that had wandered onto the highway, striking the animal. The force of the collision caused significant damage to the car. Both occupants of the car were taken to hospital, their injuries not believed to be serious.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were temporarily closed for a while, as crews dealt with the scene and removed the deceased animal.

Video from the scene of a moose-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway (Earl Noble / NTV News)