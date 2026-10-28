Mix of sun and clouds on the east coast with flurries in central and west

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather October 28th, 2026

ST. JOHN’S/BONAVISTA

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 overnight. Low plus 1.

Thursday: Clearing in the morning. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

SOUTH COAST

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy before morning. 40 percent chance of flurries over the higher terrain along the Burgeo Highway this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 3 except zero inland.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

CENTRAL

Today: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 1.

Thursday: Clearing early in the morning. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

WEST COAST

Today: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 2.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

NORTHERN PENINSULA

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low zero.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

HAPPY VALLEY/GOOSE BAY

Today: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning then west 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Thursday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 6. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.