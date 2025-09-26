Minor changes in most petroleum prices

News September 26th, 2025

The Public Utilities Board set new maximum prices for petroleum products overnight.

Gas is down by 2.4 cents per litre. The price of diesel on the Island went up by 0.2 cents. Diesel fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador increased by 0.1 cent.

On the Island, furnace oil heating fuel increased by 0.12 cents. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador increased by 0.07 cents, and propane heating fuel went up by 0.4 cents per litre.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, October 3.