NEWS

News

Ministers to participate in sod turning ceremony for new school in Cartwright

News

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Elvis Loveless and Minister of Labrador Affairs and MHA for Cartwright – L’Anse au Clair Lisa Dempster will participate in a sod-turning ceremony for the new K-12 school in Cartwright today.

The event will take place at the site of the new school beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The contract valued at $38.4 million was awarded to JMJ Holdings Limited for the new school, which will replace the existing Henry Gordon Academy, which opened in 1969.

The contract includes a three-phased approach, which includes the construction of a new K-12 school with housing for teachers, a community library, a pre-kindergarten space and gym, abatement and demolition of the existing school, and development of a new parking lot, as well as a field for play and sports in the area of the old school.

Related Articles

Students head back to school this week
Read more
Public Engagement Process Begins for Kenmount Terrace School
Read more
Government Releases 2024 High School Transcripts
Read more
Province to phase out 1.6 km school bussing rule
Read more
Progress being made filling teacher vacancies in rural areas, says Education Minister
Read more
RNC Focused on Back to School Traffic Safety Awareness
Read more
Back to top