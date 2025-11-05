Minister Parrott to address Mineral Resources Review Conference

News November 5th, 2025

Minister of Energy and Mines Lloyd Parrott will address the Mineral Resources Review Conference and Exhibition today.

The event takes place at the Delta Hotel in St. John’s, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The Mineral Resources Review Conference and Exhibition takes place from November 4 to November 7, 2025, and is a joint venture of the Newfoundland and Labrador Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and the Department of Energy and Mines.

The three-day program focuses on activities of the Mining and Mineral Development Branch of the Department of Energy and Mines, recent and pending developments, emerging projects, and the potential for future investment and discovery.