Metrobus to operate on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Business, News November 27th, 2025

For the first time in decades, Metrobus will be operating some routes on statutory holidays over the Christmas season.

A limited on demand transit service will be operating on December 25th, 26th and January 1st,

marking the first time in decades that Metrobus will be in service on these holidays.

Rides are available within the St. John’s service area from approximately 12:00p – 8:00p and must

be pre-booked (reserved) using the “Metrobus On Demand” app or by calling (709) 722-9400. Rides

are limited and regular fixed routes will not be operating on these days. Ride reservations for the

three holiday service days will be accepted starting December 10th up to and including December

22nd.

“Ridership in St. John’s has grown more than 40% over the past few years,” says Metrobus General

Manager, Judy Powell. “With a lot more people relying on public transit to get around, we think this

is a good time to pilot this service over the holidays.”

More information about the On Demand service can be found at on Metrobus’ website at

metrobus.com/Christmas.