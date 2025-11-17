NEWS

Memorial University to host virtual open house

Memorial University is hosting a virtual open house for prospective students and parents beginning Tuesday evening.

The virtual open house will happen during the evenings of November 18-20 to introduce attendees to programs, help them to connect with faculty and learn about campus life. The sessions will include a series of live sessions, which includes the opportunity to ask questions during an interactive Q&A.

The full schedule of events is available online.

