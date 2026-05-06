Memorial students “extremely concerned” regarding MUN structure review

News May 6th, 2026

The Canadian Federation of Students-Newfoundland and Labrador is voicing concern following Memorial University’s announcement that they are undergoing a review of the university’s faculty and school structure with the intention of contracting towards a smaller university.

According to the federation, students iare concerned for the changes that will come with contraction,

and it condemns the university’s willingness to shrink Newfoundland and Labrador’s only university.

“It is highly disturbing to many students to see the university refuse to acknowledge the reality that government cuts have caused this crisis,” said Nicolas Keough, CFS-NL Chairperson. “The potential of downsizing faculties and schools to departments causes distress to students, faculty, and staff alike. Unlike upper administrators, we are not prepared for more cuts to the only university in Newfoundland and Labrador, and it is offensive to insinuate that this process has meaningfully included those impacted by cuts when in reality it has not.”

The Federation is calling on the provincial government and university administration to work together with students, faculty, and staff to reinstate funding to Memorial University and stop the cuts immediately.

NTV’s Bailey Howard is covering the story and will have more this evening.