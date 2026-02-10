MUN sets eight-year course to renew aging infrastructure

News February 10th, 2026

Memorial has established an eight-year deferred maintenance program, driven by a focus on the student experience and a strong commitment to accessibility.

The Board of Regents approved the program, which includes the demolition of Coughlan College; re-waterproofing and interior refurbishment of nearly one kilometre of academic tunnels; an elevator modernization and refurbishment program; a building envelope system replacement program, i.e. windows, curtain wall, brick and doors; construction of a new primary data centre; and an emergency fund.

In its 2025-26 budget, the provincial government provided Memorial debt relief on the Core Science Facility, which equates to $70 million over eight years. Memorial is using the funds to help reduce the university’s outstanding deferred maintenance work, currently valued at $507 million.

This funding is in addition to other projects that will be funded via the Campus Renewal Fee, which provides approximately $7.8 million annually for physical and digital infrastructure projects.

An open call for bids for the demolition of Coughlan College was awarded in December 2025 and onsite work will begin this month. An open call for bids for the construction of a new primary data centre was issued in December 2025 and is scheduled to close in February 2026.

Academic tunnel work will occur over multiple years due to the weather-dependent nature of the work and its impact to campus. Nearly one kilometre of the tunnels on the St. John’s campus is scheduled for improvement. Design work is ongoing and construction of the first phase is expected to commence in spring 2026. An elevator consultant has been engaged to provide design services and planning work is underway for the first phase of this program.