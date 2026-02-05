Marine Institute students take on real-world challenges at annual Nautical Skills Competition

News February 5th, 2026

Students in the Marine Institute’s Nautical Science and Marine Engineering programs will participate in the 14th annual Nautical Skills Competition, taking place Feb. 6–7 at the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University.

The Master Mariners of Canada, N.L. division, hosts the annual competition in collaboration with the Marine Institute. This year, seven teams of first- through final-year nautical science and marine engineering students will compete. In addition, 16 high school students with an interest in marine careers will participate and be integrated into the teams.

Capt. Eben March, an instructor in the Marine Institute’s School of Maritime Studies and chair of the Nautical Skills Competition Committee, says the event continues to play an important role in preparing students for careers at sea.

“This competition is about far more than technical skill,” he said. “It challenges students to think critically, work effectively as a team and operate safely under pressure — the same expectations they will face at sea. It’s incredibly rewarding to watch these future mariners and engineers rise to that challenge.”

Ten exercises

The competition begins on Friday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. with the marine emergency duties exercise.

Teams are challenged to demonstrate emergency response skills, including firefighting, rescue procedures and the use of safety equipment.

The competition continues on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 8 a.m. with students rotating through nine additional exercises, including dynamic positioning, seamanship, emergency management, offshore operations, ship handling and navigation, search and rescue, engine room simulation, engine room machine shop and marine electric motor installation, which is a new exercise introduced for 2026.

Flagship event

The Master Mariners of Canada, N.L. division, launched the Nautical Skills Competition in 2012 to mentor the next generation of seafarers.

Over the past decade, the event has grown into a flagship activity within the division’s annual calendar, engaging students, educators and industry representatives from across the maritime sector.

Competition awards

Team awards will be presented for safety, professionalism, leadership and teamwork, with the top overall team receiving $1,000 for each team member and their name engraved on the Capt. Jim Thorpe plaque.

Additional awards will be presented for safety, spirit, professionalism, communication, teamwork, honourable mention and achievement in problem-solving during the evening gala dinner.