Marine Atlantic issues Request for Proposals for vessel charter

News August 20th, 2025

Marine Atlantic has issued a Request for Proposals to identify interested organizations with an existing vessel and that are prepared to enter into a five-year charter agreement.

This vessel will replace the Leif Ericson, which was built 35 years ago.

The charter vessel will need to be a maximum of 195 metres, offer between 1800-3000 lane metres of deck space, carry up to 1000 passengers, be ice-class, and offer passenger amenities such as cabins and restaurant facilities.

The Request for Proposals closes September 12, 2025.