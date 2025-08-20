NEWS

News

Marine Atlantic issues Request for Proposals for vessel charter

News

Marine Atlantic has issued a Request for Proposals to identify interested organizations with an existing vessel and that are prepared to enter into a five-year charter agreement.

This vessel will replace the Leif Ericson, which was built 35 years ago. 

The charter vessel will need to be a maximum of 195 metres, offer between 1800-3000 lane metres of deck space, carry up to 1000 passengers, be ice-class, and offer passenger amenities such as cabins and restaurant facilities.

The Request for Proposals closes September 12, 2025. 

Injured salmon angler safely rescued by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre
Read more
RNC investigating hit-and-run
Read more
Corner Brook launches new service for accessible transit users
Read more
Back to top