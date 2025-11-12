Manufacturing Insights Conference 2025 taking place Thursday in St. John’s

Business, News November 12th, 2025

On Thursday the Manufacturing Insights Conference 2025 Embracing Excellence: Talent, Technology, Technique, takes place at the Delta Hotel in St. John’s.

It’s a full day of inspiration and innovation, featuring insights from some of Newfoundland and Labrador’s top manufacturers, educators, and industry leaders.

This year’s conference showcases keynote speakers and industry leaders, including:

Alvin Law – International keynote speaker, Emmy Award winner, and bestselling author, who will share his inspiring message on resilience and leadership.

Seamus Blackmore – CTO and VP at Trudell Medical, a technology leader and AI innovator recognized for driving digital transformation across industries.