Business

Business

Manufacturing Insights Conference 2025 taking place Thursday in St. John’s

Business, News

On Thursday the Manufacturing Insights Conference 2025 Embracing Excellence: Talent, Technology, Technique, takes place at the Delta Hotel in St. John’s.

It’s a full day of inspiration and innovation, featuring insights from some of Newfoundland and Labrador’s top manufacturers, educators, and industry leaders.

This year’s conference showcases keynote speakers and industry leaders, including:

Alvin Law – International keynote speaker, Emmy Award winner, and bestselling author, who will share his inspiring message on resilience and leadership.

Seamus Blackmore – CTO and VP at Trudell Medical, a technology leader and AI innovator recognized for driving digital transformation across industries.

Related Articles

FFAW calls on Ottawa for help with Chinese tariffs
Read more
Budget air carrier Flair Airlines returning to St. John’s
Read more
Fisheries Minister previews what N.L. can expect in next week’s federal budget
Read more
Low water levels forcing Corner Brook mill to suspend newsprint operations
Read more
Bank of Canada lowers policy rate
Read more
Major development proposed for former Bally Haly Golf course in St. John’s
Read more
Back to top