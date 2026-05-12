Man Wanted Under Numerous Outstanding Warrants Arrested After Grocery Store Theft

News May 12th, 2026

Around 10:30am on Monday, May 11th, RNC responded to a theft complaint at a grocery store in the east end of St. John’s. After gathering evidence, a 35-year old man was arrested for the offence. He was found to have several outstanding warrants for theft and breach of court orders, and was charged with 3 additional breaches of court orders, breach of probation, obstruction/resisting arrest, and one count of theft. He was held for court.