Man walking around with a can of bear spray in his possession arrested by police

Local News, News October 23rd, 2026

RNC officers responded to an assistance call on Hamlyn Road Thursday morning, October 22, around 9:20 a.m.

Police located an intoxicated man sitting on the sidewalk. Subsequent checks showed that he was in breach of his release order.

Officers arrested the male and searched him. A can of bear spray was found on his person.

The 43-year-old man was brought to Provincial Court and was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and breach of a release order.