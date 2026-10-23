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Man walking around with a can of bear spray in his possession arrested by police

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RNC officers responded to an assistance call on Hamlyn Road Thursday morning, October 22, around 9:20 a.m.

Police located an intoxicated man sitting on the sidewalk. Subsequent checks showed that he was in breach of his release order.

Officers arrested the male and searched him. A can of bear spray was found on his person.

The 43-year-old man was brought to Provincial Court and was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and breach of a release order.

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