Man using mobility scooter taken to hospital following collision with pickup truck

News October 4th, 2025

A man using a mobility scooter was taken to hospital on Friday evening after being struck by a pickup truck in a parking lot in the east end of St. John’s.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Sobeys Howley Estates, on Elizabeth Avenue. Reports from the scene indicated that a man using a mobility scooter had traveled onto the parking lot from a nearby sidewalk, and was struck by a passing pickup truck. The man was placed on a backboard before being taken to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the truck, which showed visible damage to its front end, remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. The scooter involved was significantly damaged.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating the incident.

Video from the scene of a collision involving a mobility scooter on an east-end parking lot. (Earl Noble / NTV News)