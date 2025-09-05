Police seeking information after man taken to hospital with serious injuries following hit-and-run incident

News September 5th, 2025

The male operator of an electric scooter was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in the west end of St. John’s late Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a portion of New Pennywell Road, near Lions Road, shortly before noon. Reports from the scene indicate a man riding an electric scooter was involved in a collision with a vehicle, the driver of which fleeing the scene.

The 37 year old scooter operator was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the road in the area for some time and are investigating the incident. RNC collision analysts are seeking any information, including video footage (CCTV, dash camera, cell phone), from the area of New Pennywell Road between Brier Avenue and Barkham Street, between 11:30 a.m. and noon today.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC at 709-729-8000.