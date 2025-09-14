Man rescued from waters of Second Pond in Goulds on Saturday night

News September 13th, 2025

With help from a kayaker, firefighters rescued a man from the waters of Second Pond on Saturday night.

Shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Saturday firefighters received a call of a man in distress on Second Pond in Goulds. Crews with the Goulds Volunteer Fire Department and St. John’s Regional Fire Department arrived on the scene, on Donovan’s Road, a short while later to find a kayaker trying to tow a man to shore. The individual had been in a small inflatable boat that had lost air, causing the man to go into the water.

Attempts to tow the man to shore with the kayak were unsuccessful, so with daylight fading firefighters used a floating rescue board to reach him. Both were pulled ashore with a rope, where the man was wrapped in blankets.

Cold and wet, the boater was alert and speaking with first responders. They were taken to hospital as a precaution. Personnel stressed the fact that had the man not been wearing a flotation device the situation could have been tragic.

Video from the scene on Donovan’s Road in Goulds, where a man was rescued from the water on Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)