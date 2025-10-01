Man in mental health crisis apprehended at Port aux Basques ferry terminal after possible weapons complaint

Justice, News September 30th, 2025

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP had responded Tuesday to a disturbance and possible weapons complaint reported by employees at the Marine Atlantic Port aux Basques ferry terminal.

Officers located the person involved, who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

The man was medically assessed at the scene by NL Health Services personnel. He was apprehended under the provincial Mental Health Care and Treatment Act and transported to hospital for further medical assessment, care and treatment.

No one was injured in the incident and there is no further risk to public safety.