Justice

Justice

Man in mental health crisis apprehended at Port aux Basques ferry terminal after possible weapons complaint

Justice, News

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP had responded Tuesday to a disturbance and possible weapons complaint reported by employees at the Marine Atlantic Port aux Basques ferry terminal.

Officers located the person involved, who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

The man was medically assessed at the scene by NL Health Services personnel. He was apprehended under the provincial Mental Health Care and Treatment Act and transported to hospital for further medical assessment, care and treatment.

No one was injured in the incident and there is no further risk to public safety.

Related Articles

Protesters demand justice for man killed in attack last week
Read more
Markus Hicks pleads guilty to 54 charges in sexual assault case
Read more
Former teacher, volleyball coach Markus Hicks pleads guilty to sexual violence charges
Read more
RCMP investigating more brush fires in Adam’s Cove area
Read more
PWC youth attacker back in custody
Read more
Murder charge laid in homicide investigation
Read more
Back to top