Man facing numerous charges following incident at local daycare

News September 30th, 2025

A man faces multiple criminal charges following a frightening incident at a local daycare, where he reportedly vandalized the building, threatened staff and police officers. The RNC responded to a report of damaging property at the daycare just before 10 o’clock yesterday morning. He was carrying a piece of wood and told officers he was “going to beat the face off you.”

The daycare had damage to two windows, and had been vandalized with a marker. The man was arrested and threatened to shoot the officers and to use his belt to wrap it around an officer’s neck. The man also threatened daycare staff.

He was arrested and charged with mischief by damaging property, causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breaching court orders. He’s expected to appear in provincial court.