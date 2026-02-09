Man charged with uttering threats after incident at Health Sciences Centre

News February 9th, 2026

A man was arrested and charged with uttering threats on Sunday after an incident at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s.

On February 8, 2026, at approximately 5:50 a.m., members of Operational Patrol Services responded to a disturbance at the Health Sciences Centre. Upon arrival, police learned that a male was allegedly threatening security guards and other hospital staff. Officers located the male and arrested him without incident.

The 46-year-old male was transported to the St. John’s lockup and charged with uttering threats, causing a disturbance, and failing to comply with a release order.