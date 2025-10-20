Man charged with firearms offences

News October 20th, 2025

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a man for possessing a firearm on George Street in St. John’s.

While on routine patrol Sunday, Oct. 19, just before 1:45 a.m., officers were approached by witnesses who described a man pointing a firearm who had left the area in a taxi.

The cab was located in the area of Garrison Hill and Queen’s Road where upon observing police, the suspect passenger took off on foot. After a brief chase, Elliot Gould was taken into custody on Gower Street. Officers located a loaded handgun that had been discarded during the foot chase nearby.

The 24-year-old will appear in court today on charges of:

· Careless use of a firearm

· Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

· Carrying a concealed weapon

· Carrying a weapon at public meeting

· Unauthorized possession of firearm

· Unauthorized possession of firearm in motor vehicle

· Possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence

· Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

· Unlawfully possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

· Contravention of firearms storage, handling, etc. regulations

· Resisting arrest

· Failure to comply with a condition of a release order

· Failure to comply with Probation Order

There is no indication a firearm was discharged; the investigation is ongoing.