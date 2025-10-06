Man charged with assaulting woman with an axe in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Justice, News October 6th, 2025

Twenty-eight-year-old Maurice Mark was arrested by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP on Friday in relation to an assault with a weapon that resulted in serious injuries.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting that a woman had been struck by a man wielding an axe. Officers arrived on scene at Gull Island to find the victim covered in blood and in need of immediate medical attention.

The victim was rushed to hospital by NL Emergency Health services personnel. Although her injuries were serious, police do not believe they are life-threatening in nature.

The suspect had departed prior to police arrival at the scene. He was later located and arrested without further incident.

As a result of this investigation, Maurice Mark is charged with the following criminal offences:

Aggravated assault,

Forcible confinement,

Uttering threats,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Mark was remanded into custody over the weekend and attends court today for the purpose of a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing.