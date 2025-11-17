Man charged with assault on a police officer with a weapon in Bonavista

Justice, News November 17th, 2025

Bonavista RCMP has laid multiple charges, including assault on a police officer with a weapon and uttering threats, against 35-year-old Derek Roger Hammond of Catalina.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a disturbance inside a home on Harris Street in Bonavista. Officers were confronted as they arrived on scene by the suspect, who was in possession of a weapon. Derek Roger Hammond refused to comply with officer commands, threatened the officers and was arrested following a brief struggle.

Hammond was held in police custody overnight on November 14, facing charges of assault with a weapon on a police officer, two counts of uttering threats, and resisting arrest. He was released with conditions and is expected to return to court on December 2, 2025.

No police officers or civilians were injured during the incident.