Justice

Justice

Man charged with assault on a police officer with a weapon in Bonavista

Justice, News

Bonavista RCMP has laid multiple charges, including assault on a police officer with a weapon and uttering threats, against 35-year-old Derek Roger Hammond of Catalina.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a disturbance inside a home on Harris Street in Bonavista. Officers were confronted as they arrived on scene by the suspect, who was in possession of a weapon. Derek Roger Hammond refused to comply with officer commands, threatened the officers and was arrested following a brief struggle.

Hammond was held in police custody overnight on November 14, facing charges of assault with a weapon on a police officer, two counts of uttering threats, and resisting arrest. He was released with conditions and is expected to return to court on December 2, 2025.

No police officers or civilians were injured during the incident.

Related Articles

RNC arrest 3 men at Mount Pearl gas station
Read more
Police in Bay Roberts arrest man believed responsible for multiple break-ins, thefts
Read more
ATV operator in Grand Falls-Windsor arrested for dangerous driving, evading police
Read more
No plea in fatal workplace incident
Read more
St. John’s woman pleads not guilty to murder in fatal vehicle incident
Read more
Back to top