Man charged with arson for fires set in Sheshatshiu

Justice, News August 25th, 2025

Police have laid charges against 24-year-old Scott Rich in relation to multiple fires set in Sheshatshiu on Friday, Aug. 22. The fires damaged five structures and six vehicles.

Rich was taken into police custody on Friday and was set to appear in court on Monday. Upon further investigation, Rich is being charged with an additional eight offences related to another fire in the location McKenzie Drive. These charges include:

Arson: disregard for human life

Arson: damage to property

Assault with a weapon – Five counts

Mischief over $5,000

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone with any CCTV, dash camera or mobile phone footage of the fires is asked to contact the Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700. To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.