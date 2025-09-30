Man arrested for vandalizing daycare

News September 30th, 2025

Just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning, the RNC responded to a report of a man damaging property at a daycare on the northeast Avalon.

Upon arrival, officers located the man who is known to police. He was carrying a piece of wood and threatened to harm the officers.

The daycare had damage to its two windows and had been vandalized with a marker.

The male was arrested and also threatened to shoot the officers and that he would use his belt to wrap it around the officer’s neck.

The male had also threatened the staff of the daycare. The male was held and charged with mischief for damaging the property, causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon, three counts of uttering threats and breach of release order.