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Man arrested for intimate partner violence following domestic disturbance call

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A 35-year-old man was arrested by RNC Operation Patrol Services late Tuesday afternoon after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the area of Pouch Cove.

It was just before 4:00 p.m. when police were called to the scene. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the complainant who said they witnessed a man assault a woman.

Through the course of their investigation, police arrested and charged a 35-year-old man with assault and violence against an intimate partner. The suspect was held in custody to appear before a judge today.

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