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Man arrested for causing a disturbance at centre city home

Local News, News

RNC officers responded to a residence in the west end of St. John’s Wednesday evening to a report of threats in progress.

Police spoke to witnesses at the scene and after further investigation, officers arrested a 61-year-old man.

The suspect was charged with; uttering threats, property damage, assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of a release order.

He was held to appear in court this morning.

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