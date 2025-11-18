Man arrested for a hit and run at local impound lot

News November 18th, 2025

A 40-year-old Port Union man was arrested by RCMP after he tried to retrieve items from an impounded vehicle, hit another parked vehicle in the local impound lot, then departed the scene.

Bonavista RCMP ticketed a 40-year-old man on November 10 after a hit and run at an impound lot.

Just before 7:00 p.m. on November 10, 2025, Bonavista RCMP received a report that a hit and run had occurred at a local impound lot. Police attended the scene, and the driver was identified as a 40-year-old Port Union man who had his license previously suspended and was attending the lot to retrieve items from an impounded vehicle.



While at the lot, the driver hit another parked vehicle and departed the scene. There were no serious injuries. The man was operating the vehicle with a previously suspended license at the time of the collision.

He was located on Wednesday, November 12 and ticketed for failing to stop at the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle with a suspended license. The vehicle he was operating was seized and impounded.

The investigation is continuing.