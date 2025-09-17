NEWS

News

Man arrested following interaction with police in St. John’s

News

A 34-year-old male is facing a list of charges after an interaction with the RNC on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to a business in the east end of St John’s to a reported suspicious male in the store. The man in question had previously stolen from the business.

The male left on foot, and after a short foot chase, officers were able to arrest the accused. He faces charges of resisting arrest and two counts of mischief. Police also determined that the man was already unlawfully at large.

He was held to appear in Provincial Court this morning.

