Man arrested following disturbance involving a weapon on Kenmount Road

Justice, News October 29th, 2025

Just before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, the RNC responded to a business on Kenmount Road in relation to a disturbance involving a weapon.

When police arrived, the male suspect had fled the area on foot. While patrolling the area, the RNC K9 officer located the male suspect at another business down the road. The officer confronted the suspect, and after a foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

The 19-year-old male was charged with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and breach of a release order.