Man arrested by Sheshatshiu RCMP after multiple fires in community

News August 24th, 2025

Sheshatshiu RCMP and the Sheshatshiu Fire Department responded early Friday morning to reports of fires at several locations in the community. A 24-year-old man was taken into police custody and faces arson and mischief-related charges.

Starting at approximately 5:14 a.m. on Aug. 22, first responders received reports of multiple suspicious structure and vehicle fires in the areas surrounding Mckenzie Drive and Tsheniss Drive.

Officers from Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP, a police canine team of the Labrador Police Dog Services (PDS), and Labrador District General Investigation Section (GIS) were all engaged and responded to the area to assist.

A 24-year-old man was located with the assistance of a canine team and taken into custody without incident on Friday morning. Although the damages caused to several structures and vehicles was extensive, there were no reports of any injuries.

He was held in custody to appear in court over the weekend to face a number of criminal arson and mischief-related charges.

RCMP Labrador District GIS is leading the investigation, with support from RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

The investigation is ongoing.