NEWS

News

Man arrested after West End disturbance in St. John’s

News

On Monday evening at approximately 7:05 p.m., the RNC responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence in the west end of St. John’s. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man near the property.

The individual was taken into custody for violating the conditions of a release order. Further investigation led to additional charges, including breach of an emergency protection order and possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the St. John’s lockup and held to appear in court.

The accused and the female victim were known to each other.

Related Articles

Grand Falls-Windsor municipal vote remains unchanged after recount
Read more
Vaccination clinics for Influenza and COVID-19 starting Oct. 20
Read more
Bay Roberts RCMP responds to report of driver passed out behind wheel, wanted man arrested
Read more
Vaccination clinics for Influenza and COVID-19 starting October 20
Read more
Temporary ramp closure today on Cloverleaf Overpass
Read more
Grand Falls-Windsor municipal vote remains unchanged after recount
Read more
Back to top