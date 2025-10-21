Man arrested after West End disturbance in St. John’s

News October 21st, 2025

On Monday evening at approximately 7:05 p.m., the RNC responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence in the west end of St. John’s. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man near the property.

The individual was taken into custody for violating the conditions of a release order. Further investigation led to additional charges, including breach of an emergency protection order and possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the St. John’s lockup and held to appear in court.

The accused and the female victim were known to each other.