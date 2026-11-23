Local News, News November 23rd, 2026

RNC officers responded to a home in Mount Pearl just before 12:30 a.m. this morning to a report of unknown trouble in progress.

Police spoke to the complainant outside the residence who said his roommate was inside the residence causing problems. While speaking with the complainant, the accused exited the home and threatened officers.

The 25-year-old man was placed under arrested and charged with a number of offences including: assault with a weapon, mischief, uttering threats, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held to appear in court today.