Man arrested after stealing vehicle

Just before noon yesterday, the RNC responded to a theft of a vehicle in the centre city area of St. John’s.

A second call was received that a male operating a vehicle matching the same description had just stolen gas and other products from a gas station in the downtown area.

A short time later, the vehicle was located, but the operator failed to stop.

Officers eventually stopped the vehicle.

The 45-year-old male was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and theft under $5000.

In addition, the male was believed to be impaired by drugs; however, he refused to cooperate with the testing and was subsequently charged with refusal to comply with a demand. He was held to appear in court.

