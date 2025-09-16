Man arrested after pointing imitation firearm in downtown St. John’s

NEWS

On Monday evening, around 10:30 p.m., the RNC responded to a report of a weapons offence in progress in downtown St. John’s.

The complainant reported that a male pointed a gun at him as he walked by.

Police searched the area and located a 29-year-old male, and also located an imitation firearm in his possession. The male was known to the police and was currently on a firearms prohibition.

The male was taken into custody and charged with assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, breach of firearms prohibition, pointing a firearm/imitation, and careless use of a firearm.

The male was held to appear in court in the morning.

Additionally, officers arrested a 34-year-old female, who was with the male. The female was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant; she was held for court.

